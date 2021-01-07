Washington protests/Barna: What is happening now in USA shows us nothing of what democracy means is definitely won

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said Wednesday night that what is happening now in the United States shows that "nothing of what democracy means is definitely won", according to AGERPRES.

"What is happening now in the United States shows us that nothing, absolutely nothing that means democracy is definitively won. At any moment things can run back. What is happening now in the United States shows us that every day and every moment of democracy in a country must be permanently and continuously defended and guarded by involvement and participation. The fact that we now see in America of all dreams images similar to the memories of 30 years ago in our Romania is the most eloquent proof that every generation must fight for its piece of freedom and democracy," Barna wrote on Facebook.

He expressed his solidarity with the American people, as well as his conviction that the United States would succeed in overcoming this moment.

"I have no doubt that America will get over this moment as Romania went through the similar traumas of the '90s. History has this bad habit of repeating itself in one place or another. Solidarity and support for the American people," Dan Barna said.

Thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump rallied in front of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday and tore down several security barriers, leading to clashes with police and chaotic scenes in front of the US Congress, where Congressmen met to officially validate Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.