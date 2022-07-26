Water reserve of main 40 storage lakes, decreasing, yet can meet the beneficiaries' needs

The water reserve in Romania is decreasing, but it is enough for those who are supplied in a centralized manner from the surface water source, informs the Apele Romane National Administration (ANAR), in a press release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

At this moment, at the national level, there are 274 localities (from 18 counties) with supply restrictions from the surface water source, respectively 384 from the drillings/wells (from 13 counties).

According to the source, the drought phenomenon further manifests itself especially in the area of small towns and villages in eastern Moldavia (the most affected counties: Botosani, Iasi, Vaslui, Galati, Suceava, Neamt, Bacau and Vrancea) where water is provided either from the surface water source or from the underground.

According to the analyzed data, the reserve in the lakes is, at the moment, down by 0.8%. Thus, in the main 40 storage lakes (managed by ANAR, respectively Hidroelectrica), there is currently available a volume of water of 3.27 billion cubic meters (compared to July 5 when there were 3.45 billion cubic meters of water). Also, the coefficient of filling in the main 40 lakes is 75.40%, compared to 82%, on July 5.

ANAR estimates show that, by the end of July, in the 40 storage lakes with an important role in the water supply for the population, industries and electricity production for the National Power Grid, the filling coefficient of over 70% will be maintained.

The flow of the Danube at the entrance to the country was around 1,950 cubic meters/s, below the multiannual average of July, respectively of 5,350 cubic meters/s. This value represents 35% of the multiannual average of July. The flow will be stationary for the next few days, then in a slight decrease reaching on July 31 around 1,900 cubic meters / s, according to the forecast issued by the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA). At the same time, downstream of the Iron Gates, the flows will be decreasing.

At the moment, for the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant (CNE), there is a level reserve of about 28 cm, enough for the operation of the CNE up to the first warning step.