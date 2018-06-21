WB's Proskuryakova: Romania doing well on average, but regional, social discrepancies not yet healed

Romania is doing well on average, but regional and social discrepancies are not yet healed and this is because of the public sectors inability to implement policies carrying opportunities for everyone, WB country manager for Romania and Hungary Tatiana Proskuryakova told a conference organized by the institution this Friday.

Romania is a country that does well on average, but regional and social discrepancies are not yet healed. Overall Romania has a strong growth, but not everybody benefits from this growth and this is what the strategy set forth in the newly approved Romanian Country Partnership Framework is trying to address. In our opinion, the reason why these divisions persist in Romania has to do with the weaknesses of the institutional framework, and with the public sector being unable to implement policies providing opportunities to everyone, the WB official remarked, adding that Romania has the second largest economic growth in Europe but this doesn't translate in poverty reduction.Tatiana Proskuryakova says the new country strategy was prepared in consultation with the government and it general goal is strengthening institutions.Asked about the stage of the implementation of the Revenue Administration Modernization Project, the WB official said that she had several discussions with the authorities but no final decision has been made yet.