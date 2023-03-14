WB, Transport Ministry representatives discuss current situation of sea and river transport

The current situation of sea and river transport, the infrastructure of navigable waterways and future projects were the main topics on the table at a meeting of World Bank representatives with officials of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the National Navigable Canals Administration Corporation said in a release.

According to the cited source, the WB delegation and representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure visited the Agigea lock as part of the Naval Transport Development Strategy project, which is highlighted in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and developed by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry through the Naval Transport Directorate.

"The meeting discussed the current situation of sea and river transport, the infrastructure of navigable waterways and the future projects on the corporation's list. The purpose of the project is to develop a coherent and integrated strategy, based on a systematic approach, which aligns the social, economic and general development goals with the sector-specific goals and priorities," the release states. AGERPRES