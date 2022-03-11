We Are One: Armin Van Buuren, Tom Odell, Romanian artists to perform in support of Ukraine refugees

"We Are One", a charity concert in support of Ukrainian refugees, will be organised on Saturday at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Featuring big names of the music industry, the show includes star DJ Armin Van Buuren, Tom Odell - the author of the ballad "Another Love", turned into the anthem of peaceful protesters - Ukraine's 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala, as well as some of the most famous Romanian performers: Inna, Carla's Dreams, Irina Rimes, Voltaj, Spike, Grasu XXL, Andra, Delia, Guess Who, Vama, Antonia, CTC, Lidia Buble, Feli, DJ Project, Manuel Riva, Alina Eremia, Dirty Nano, Horia Brenciu, Ami, Vunk, Olivia Addams, Emaa, Andia, Sasha Lopez, Misha Miller, Adda, Liviu Teodorescu, Coma, Les Elephants Bizarres, WRS, Bitza, Otilia, Olix and Yuka.

The presenters of the show will be Andreea Esca, Andi Moisescu, Dan Fintescu and Ana Moga.

"Music knows no boundaries or differences among people, music always keeps us together. This is our strongest faith. We are ONE! In the most difficult times, it is our duty to join forces and help. Join us on Saturday, March 12, on the National Arena, at the biggest humanitarian event ever organized in Romania, let's give a helping hand where it is most needed now. Our event comes in support of the Ukrainian people," the organizers said.

The show initiated by SAGA Festival, ProTV, KissFM and Bucharest City Hall will run for eight hours and will be streamed live around the world and broadcast on radio stations ProTV and KissFM.

For those who want to participate live, tickets can be purchased for RON 49.99 - grandstand/berm, and RON 74.99 - field-side, at https://www.sagafestival.com/weareone/.

All the funds raised from this charity event will be donated to the Romanian Red Cross to help the victims of the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.

Those who wish to make donations can do so on crucearosie.ro or by text message to 8825 with the text "ONE", Agerpres informs.