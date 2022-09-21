We must avoid wasting energy, Romanians will not stay in the cold, says Iohannis at UNGA 77

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the waste of energy must be avoided.

"I think that saving at a time when the energy crisis is obvious, issues in relation to which we want the green transition, things are (...) fairly simple, we must avoid wasting energy. When we leave home we can afford for the house to be a little cooler, if we leave we can turn off the light, if we don't need to use certain electrical appliances they can be unplugged without problems and so on. I've said it before and I think it's good to repeat it: We do not want and it will not happen that Romanians stay in the cold, it will not happen for their light to go out as they say, but it is a natural and very appropriate thing, very good, ethical, correct, as a sign of solidarity, that we should make reasonable savings wherever we can, each of us at home, and all these things that I have listed I also practice at my home," said the head of state.

He also said that there will be no energy rationalization in Romania.

"In our case, coming from recent history, the need for rationalization automatically induces fear or maybe even panic, because some of us have lived times with so-called rationalization. There will be no such thing, but it is a good thing and it is right and I think I can say that even when I was a physics teacher I recommended students to save rationally. Living rationally has nothing to do with rationalizing energy or rationalizing food in a negative sense. We don't waste. That's the most appropriate solution. That goes for public institutions as well. It is very easy in a public institution to turn off all the lights at night when no one is working, just as it is quite possible that in winter, when everyone is working in offices, it should not be 27 degrees, but maybe 21 or 22. These are the things I aim for. Let's not waste, that means saving efficiently. There are also modern technologies," said Iohannis.

President Klaus Iohannis leads the Romanian delegation that participates, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in New York, at the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The head of state's visit to the United States of America will also include a trip to San Francisco (California) on Thursday and Friday.AGERPRES