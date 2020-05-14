We need to rethink, put on paper viable industrialization strategy for Romania

The Government and Parliament, regardless of political colour, must shake hands, and together with the energy sector to put on paper a viable industrialization strategy for Romania, Silvia Vlasceanu, executive manager of the Federation of Associations of Energy Utilities Companies (ACUE), said on Thursday in a specialized conference.

"We find, indeed, a drop in consumption and a move from the industrial area to the domestic area and it is understandable. It is time for the authorities, the Government, Parliament, regardless of political colour, to shake hands and rethink and put on paper a viable industrialization strategy, so that we can stimulate resource consumption and all sectors benefit and be prepared for another moment that does not affect us as much as this pandemic period. Everyone accepts the situation that we might face, in autumn, a difficult situation again and I hope we'll be prepared. We do not know how to take advantage or talk about the opportunities that the European funds for the next financial year offer, or the opportunities presented by Green Deal. It is time, however, to shake hands and contribute to this approach and effort," Vlasceanu said.

The ACUE representative noted that digitization is very important for the energy sector, and this has been auspicious over the last two months.

"The energy sector did not seem to have been so affected [by the COVID-19 crisis, ed.n.], but all the staff in the sector, at least the members of the ACUE, had as their primary objective to ensure the continuity of electricity and natural gas supply during this period. Staff in the energy sector not only did not suffer from furlough or redundancies, but were on the front line, as were other colleagues in other sectors. Fortunately, it is only in the last few days that we have started to deal with cases of illness among staff who have dealt with people in quarantine. And for us, digitization is very important, because during this period all the operators and suppliers of energy and natural gas have tried to make available to customers alternative payment channels, meter reading, so as to minimize physical contact between our customers and the operating staff," said the Executive Director of ACUE.

