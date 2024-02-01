We will strengthen all security systems so that we are less vulnerable(Chamber's Simonis)

The acting president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, said on Thursday that all the Chamber's security systems will be strengthened so that it is no longer vulnerable to cyber attacks.

"There is a criminal investigation in progress, I will not comment more than I did the other days. We certainly all intend to strengthen security measures and we have discussed this with the specialized people in the Chamber, those who deal with the administration pages of the entire building, in fact. We will strengthen all security systems so that we are less vulnerable to these attacks," said Simonis, when asked about the measures that will be taken following the cyber attack that took place on Tuesday at the Chamber of Deputies, agerpres reports.

He said that, "all over the world, hackers sometimes find solutions to circumvent security systems, both at NASA and elsewhere, unfortunately."

In this context, when asked if there is a need for equipment purchases, Alfred Simonis stated: "I don't comment publicly on this topic because it is a sensitive matter.""You're asking me what types of equipment or what equipment we're buying to prevent certain people what we're buying. We're in the process of making sure we're going to make the best decision to be, as I said, less vulnerable or not at all vulnerable in the face of these attacks," Alfred Simonis added.On Tuesday, a cyber security breach occurred at the Chamber of Deputies.The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism has announced that it has opened a criminal case in connection with the cyber attack on the Chamber of Deputies, in which investigations are being carried out in rem for committing the crimes of illegal access to an IT system, altering the integrity of IT data, disrupting the operation of computer systems and blackmail.