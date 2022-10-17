 
     
Weightlifting: Andreea Cotruta wins three silver medals at European Junior Championships

Romanian athlete Andreea Cotruta won three silver medals on Monday in cat. 55 kg (juniors), at the Under 23 European Weightlifting Championships in Durres (Albania).

In the snatch, Cotruta took second place, with 89 kg, missing the last attempt, at 93 kg. In the clean and jerk, the Romanian got the silver, with 112 kg, and in overall she won a new silver medal, with 201 kg, told Agerpres.

The results of the Romanian delegation consist of 19 medals, 4 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze.

On Monday, Valentin Ionadi Iancu, Marian Cristian Luca will compete in cat. 55 kg (Under-23) and Marinela Morosan in cat. 55 kg (Under-23).

