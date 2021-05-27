Weightlifting: Raluca Andreea Olaru wins three gold medals at Junior World Weightlifting Championships

Romanian sportswoman Raluca Andreea Olaru won three gold medals in the 64 kg category on Wednesday at the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

Olaru won the gold in the snatch with 98 kg, followed by the Italian Giulia Miserendino, with 97 kg, and Chaima Rahmouni (Tunisia), with 92 kg, each failing one attempt.

In the clean and jerk, Olaru won with 116 kg, beating Kazakh Gulnur Ibrai, 115 kg, and Restu Anggi (Indonesia), 114 kg, all the three athletes on the podium failing the second attempt.Olaru won in overall with 214 kg, followed by Miserendino with 207 kg and Ibrai with 205 kg.Romania ended the Junior World Championships, in which it participated with four athletes, with seven medals, three gold, all won by Raluca Olaru in 64 kg (snatch, clean and jerk and overall), four silver medals, by Cosmina Pana (45 kg - clean and jerk) and Valentina Cambei (59 kg - snatch, clean and jerk and overall), and two bronze, won by Andreea Cotruya (55 kg - snatch, overall).