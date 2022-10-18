Weightlifting: Victor Anici wins bronze medal in European Championship Under-23

Romanian athlete Victor Anici won a bronze medal in the 67 kg category (Under-23), on Tuesday, at the 2022 European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships in Durres (Albania).

Anici, who missed all three attempts in the snatch category (at 122 kg), won the bronze medal in the clean and jerk, with 148 kg, missing the last two attempts (both at the 152 kg category).

In the same category, Constantin Carp came out fourth in snatch, with 120 kg (he then missed at 123 and 125 kg), 5th in clean and jerk, with 145 kg (he missed at 150 and 152 kg), and overall he came out the 4th, with 265 kg.

After three days of competition, Romania has 28 medals, 7 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze.

Romania is participating with 22 athletes in the European Junior and Under-23 Championships, with juniors Anca Grosu, Alice Halmac (both in the 64 kg category) and Tiberiu Donose (73 kg category) to compete on Wednesday. AGERPRES