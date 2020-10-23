 
     
Western city of Timisoara gets under red COVID-19 pandemic scenario; nurseries remain open

Timis capital city Timisoara has got under a red pandemic scenario, after the COVID-19 case notification rate per 1,000 population reached 3.39 on Friday, but the notification rate elsewhere in the county remains below the threshold of 3 per 1,000 population that triggers the red scenario, accoding to AGERPRES.

The local Committee on Emergency Management, convened on Friday by outgoing mayor Nicolae Robu, decided that the nurseries in Timisoara with operational autonomy in relation to the kindergartens will remain open, even if, from Monday, the kindergartens will be closed. Nurseries that do not meet technical operational requirements will be temporarily closed.

This morning, there were 211 people confirmed with COVID-19 hospitalised, with 33 in intensive care, and two medical staff tested positive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 206 COVID-19 deaths, including one in the last 24 hours.

The number of active coronavirus outbreaks in the county has levelled out at 13.

 

 

