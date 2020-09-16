Wholesale trade turnover rises 3.9% on July 31

Wholesale trade, excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by almost 4%, as a gross series, in the first seven months of 2020, compared to the same period of last year, shows the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published on Wednesday.

In this context, the increase was determined by the activities carried out in the wholesale trade of computer and telecommunications equipment (+ 16.6%), the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (+ 15.7%), the non-specialized wholesale trade (+ 5.7%), specialized wholesale trade in other products (+ 3.8%), wholesale trade in consumer goods other than food (+ 2.9%) and wholesale trade in goods food, beverages and tobacco (+ 1.4%).On the other hand, as a gross series, there were decreases in intermediation activities in wholesale trade (-7.3%) and wholesale trade in other machinery, equipment and supplies (-3.4%).According to the INS, the turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, increased between January 1 and July 31, 2020 by 2.5%, compared to the same period in 2019.At the comparative level of July 2020 - July 2019, the wholesale trade business, without taking into account the trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as a gross series, increased overall by 3.4%, due to the wholesale trade of computer equipment and telecommunications (+ 23.3%), intermediation activities in wholesale trade (+ 16.2%), non-specialized wholesale trade (+ 8.1%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 7.6%), specialized wholesale of other products (+5.2%) and wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (+ 2.0%).At the same time, there were decreases in the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (-17.3%) and in the wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and supplies (-5%).At the same time, as an adjusted series, the turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in July 2020 by 5.3%, compared to the same month of the previous year.The INS data show that in the seventh month of this year compared to June 2020, wholesale turnover increased overall as a gross series (+ 11.2%) and as an adjusted series (+2, 2%).