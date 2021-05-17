Wholesale trade turnover, up 5.6 pct as unadjusted series in the first quarter of 2021(INS)

Wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased in the first quarter compared to January 1 - March 31, 2020 both as unadjusted series and as workdays and seasonally adjusted series by 5.6% and 3.6%, respectively, announces the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS, the turnover in wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as unadjusted series, between January 1 and March 31, 2021, Y-o-Y, increased overall by 5.6%, in nominal terms, as a result of the increase in the wholesale trade of other machines, equipment and supplies (+ 14%), the non-specialized wholesale trade (+ 12.3%), the wholesale trade of computer and telecommunications equipment (+ 10.5%), wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (+ 9.1%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 7.1%) and specialized wholesale of other products (+ 2.7%).

There were decreases in the intermediation activities in wholesale trade (-5.2%) and wholesale trade in raw agricultural products and live animals (-3.8%).

Turnover in wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, increased overall by 3.6%, in nominal terms, in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2020.