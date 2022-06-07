Wild Carpathia producer Charlie Ottley has stolen drone returned

Timisoara City police have identified the man who found the filming drone stolen on Sunday evening from British journalist and producer Charlie Ottley by three minors who had snatched the filmmaker's backpack with the device and other video shooting equipment in the central Civic Park. According to the police, the drone was to be returned to its owner during the day, Agerpres reports.

The Timis Police Press Office announced on Tuesday that after the three theft suspects were identified, police continued investigations, checking the surveillance cameras near the park which led to the identification of the man who found the drone abandoned on Timisoara's I.C. Bratianu Street."We contacted the man and he handed over the drone to the police on Tuesday, to be next returned to its owner. According to the law, the person who found the drone had 10 days to turn it in," the Timis Police Press Office said.The criminal investigation police tracked down the three minors (two boys and a girl aged between 10 and 14) suspected of snatching Charlie Ottley's backpack as he was resting on a bench in the Civic Park.The British documentary filmmaker is in Timisoara for shooting city and county promotion content in a project dedicated to the Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2023 program.