Wizz Air adds eight new routes from Bucharest

newsair.ro
wizz air

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced it is offering eight new routes from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardinia/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (Greece); flights to the new destinations are already available for booking for prices starting with 119 lei, the company said in release on Friday.

With the new additions, Wizz Air operates flights on 61 routes from Bucharest to 20 countries. Following the latest expansion, the air carrier's annual capacity would be of over 3 million seats for sale from Bucharest.

The airline has recently announced a set of enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of travelers and crew. According to the new safety protocols, both the cabin crew and the passengers are required to wear masks throughout the flight, and cabin crew must also wear gloves. Wizz Air aircraft regularly undergo a high-performance fogging procedure with an antiviral solution and all aircraft are disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution as per the Wizz strict daily cleaning schedule.

Upon boarding the plane, each passenger receives sanitary napkins, all onboard magazines have been removed, and contactless payment is recommended for all purchases on board. Passengers are asked to follow the physical distancing measures ordered by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all pre-flight purchases online (eg hold luggage, WIZZ Priority extra hand luggage, etc.) in order to minimize physical contact at the airport.

