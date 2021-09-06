Wizz Air delays, cancels scheduled flights on Tuesday between Romania, Italy

Wizz Air airline is cancelling or delaying several scheduled flights between Romanian and Italian airports on Tuesday due to an unforeseen strike by the Italian Civil Aviation Authority, the airline said in a press statement on Monday.

Flights will not be allowed in Italy between 13:00hrs and 17:00hrs local time, a situation that is beyond the control of the airline, Wizz Air points out.

The cancelled flights are Suceava - Rome Ciampino, departure at 10:20hrs, Rome Ciampino - Suceava, estimated time of departure 13:10hrs; Cluj-Napoca - Venice Treviso, estimated time of departure 10:40hrs; Venice Treviso - Cluj-Napoca, estimated time of departure 13:00hrs; Craiova - Rome Ciampino, estimated time of departure 10:50hrs; Rome Ciampino - Craiova, estimated time of departure 13:10hrs; Bucharest - Pisa, estimated time of departure 09:05hrs, and Pisa - Bucharest, estimated time of departure 12:00hrs, Agerpres informs.

The delayed flights are Satu Mare - Rome Fiumicino, estimated time of departure 12:05hrs; Bucharest - Rome Ciampino, estimated time of departure 11:00hrs; Rome Ciampino - Bucharest, estimated time of departure 13:40hrs; Catania - Cluj-Napoca, estimated time of departure 13:35hrs; Bacau - Turin, estimated time of departure 11:10hrs; Torino - Bacau, estimated time of departure 14:20hrs; Catania - Bacau, estimated time of departure 14:00hrs; Bacau - Catania, estimated time of departure 16:55hrs.

The Rome Fiumicino - Satu Mare flight, estimated time of departure 09:35hrs, will take off as scheduled.

Wizz Air makes every effort to operate as many flights as possible and reduce delays, the company says.

Passengers with bookings affected by the delays or cancellations will be automatically refunded 120% of the original fare in airline credit. They can also opt for a 100% cash refund to their original payment method or the chance to rebook for free