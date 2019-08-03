Women's handball: CSM Bucharest wins its first match in the Wittlicher Cup

CSM Bucharest won its first match in the women's handball tournament Wittlicher Cup, on Saturday, defeating the German team Buxtehuder SV, according to the Facebook page of the Bucharest-based team.

Crina Pintea scored 7 goals, becoming the best scorer of the "Tigers." Also scoring for the CSMB were Nora Mork 4 goals, Iulia Curea 3, Moisa 3, Gabriela Perianu 2, Claudia Constantinescu 1, Itana Grbic 1, while Cristina Neagu, Andrea Lekic and Dragana Cvijic didn't play at all, accusing medical problems.The match had two halves of 25 minutes each.On the same day, CSM Bucharest is set to meet another German team, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, at 6 pm.