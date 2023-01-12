Women's basketball: Sepsi-SIC Sfantu Gheorghe qualifies for round of 16 of EuroCup

ACS Sepsi-SIC Sfantu Gheorghe qualified for the round of 16 of the FIBA EuroCup women's basketball competition, after defeating Belgian team Basket Namur Capitale, with a score of 90-44 (27-7, 20- 10, 25-19,18-8), on Thursday evening, at home, in the second leg, told Agerpres.

The Romanian champions had also won the round match, with 93-74.

Bethy Mununga, with 22 points, 15 rebounds, was the best player of ACS Sepsi-SIC Sfantu Gheorghe.

In the round of 16, Sepsi-SIC will meet the French team LDLC ASVEL, who defeated the Polish team VBW Arka Gdynia with two victories, 86-62 at home and 91-72 away.

The first leg of the round of 16 will take place on January 26, in Lyon, and the second leg is scheduled for February 1, in Sfantu Gheorghe.