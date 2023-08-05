 
     
Women's handball: Final match of Poarta Transylvaniei Trophy to feature Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud and Debrecen

handbal minge

The final of the women's handball tournament "Poarta Transylvaniei" Trophy, hosted by the TeraPlast Arena Multipurpose Sports Complex in Unirea, will oppose the host team, CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud, and the Hungarian team DVSC Schaeffler, Agerpres reports.

On Friday, in the semifinals, CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud defeated the French group ES Besancon 33-29 (16-12), while DVSC Schaeffler defeated SCM Gloria Buzau 30-26 (17-15) .

On Sunday, at 4.oo pm, the small final will take place, between Gloria Buzau and ES Besancon, and at 6.00 pm, the final of the tournament is scheduled, between Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud and DVSC Schaeffler.

