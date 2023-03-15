Women's handball: Minaur Baia Mare transfers another Spanish player

Spanish player Maria Gomes da Costa will play for the CS Minaur Baia Mare women's handball team as of this summer, the club announced on Wednesday on its official website.

Maria Gomes da Costa was born on July 13, 1999, in Almeria, she is 1.77 m, weights 70 kg and plays as a left midfielder.

Maria Gomes has been playing for three seasons at Rocasa Gran Canaria, managing to score 69 goals in European cups.

She is the second Spanish player transferred by Minaur for next season, after Alba's pivot Chiara Spugnini Santome, who will also come from Rocasa Gran Canaria.

At the beginning of the month, Minaur announced that it had transferred the Swedish Amelia Lundback, game coordinator who will come in the summer from Skuru IK Handbold.