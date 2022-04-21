 
     
Women's handball: Romania achieves effortless victory in Faroe, in EURO 2022 preliminaries

The women's national handball team had an effortless victory against the team of Faroe Islands, with a score of 31-21 (13-22) on Wednesday evening, in Torshavn, in the second group of the EHF EURO 2022 - European Championship preliminaries.

The Romanian team led from the beginning until the end, with one exception (1-1). During the break, Romania had an advantage of only two goals, 13-11, after leading by five lengths (11-6). The difference increased during the second part, to up to 11 goals, and eventually Romania won with 31-21.

In the ranking, Denmark occupies first place, with 10 points, followed by Romania with 5 points (+5), Austria - 5 points (+4), Faroe - 0 points. The first two teams will be qualified in the final tournament.

On Sunday, at 18:00, there will be a decisive match between Romania and Austria, in the Traian Sports Hall in southern Ramnicu Valcea. During the tour match, the score was tied, 33-33. The match between Denmark - Faroe will be played on Sunday as well.

