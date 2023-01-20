Women's volleyball: Romania wins second victory in U17 European Championship qualifiers

The Romanian national team defeated the Republic of Moldova 3-0 (25-18, 25-7, 25-12), on Thursday, in Ankara, in Group B of the Balkan qualifiers for the European Under-17 Women's Volleyball Championship in 2023.

After 3-0 against Kosovo, Romania clearly won in the match against Moldova, in exactly one hour of play.

Sara Irina Buricea (9 points) and Bianca Gabriela Cucu (8) stood out from the team coached by Adrian Radu.

In another match, Bulgaria beat Kosovo 3-0, Agerpres informs.

Bulgaria and Romania each have 2 victories (6 points), and Kosovo and Moldova have no points.

On Friday, Romania will encounter Bulgaria (14:00), and Kosovo will face the team of the Republic of Moldova.

The first two placed in each group will qualify for the semifinals, and the winner of the tournament will qualify directly for the final tournament of the European Championship, which will take place between July 11-22, in the cities of Vrnjacka Banja (Serbia) and Bekescsaba (Hungary). The teams ranked 2-5 will participate in the second qualifying round, to be organized in the spring.