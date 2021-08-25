WOOD & Company to act as Issuer's Market Maker for BRK Financial Group

As of August 25, WOOD & Company - one of the leading investment banks in Emerging Europe - will act as Issuer's Market Maker for Cluj-Napoca-based brokerage company BRK Financial Group (ticker symbol BRK), which is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the company announced in a statement.

BRK Financial Group is the first and so far the only BVB-listed broker, being itself a Market Maker for 12 financial instruments.

"We are pleased that the Issuer's Market Maker program brings together two of the most relevant companies for the local capital market, WOOD & Company and BRK Financial Group. Through this partnership, the program gets to include a total of 16 financial instruments, 15 shares and a bond issue, and we expect their number to continue to grow, with a positive impact on market liquidity," says Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO Adrian Tanase.In her turn, BRK Financial Group CEO Monica Ivan considers that the decision to use market making services is a natural step in BRK's strategy to create value and stock market performance for shareholders, as BRK's focus is to deliver solid financial results and align with the best practices in relation to investors.WOOD & Company will provide the Issuer's Market Maker services under a contract signed with BRK Financial Group. BRK is the third issuer listed on BVB's main market to have WOOD & Company as Issuer's Market Maker, after Electrica and OMV Petrom."We are excited to become Issuer's Market Maker for BRK shares. We are confident that this step will contribute to the overall attractiveness of BRK shares by making it even more liquid and less volatile for all market participants," said Josef Kohout, Head of Trading Prague WOOD & Company.BRK Financial Group was established as a joint-stock company on October 26, 1994 and its shares are being traded on BVB's main market since February 2005.The Issuer's Market Maker is the participant in BVB's trading system with the role of supporting the liquidity of a financial instrument.