Woodland adventure park to be created near Galati City with EU funding

The Galati County Council (CJ) is planning an EU-funded adventure park in the Garboavele Forest, a RON 1,601,830 worth of investment financed under the Black Sea Basin Joint Operational Program 2014 - 2020, the institution's press office announced on Wednesday.

"We are creating an adventure park in the Garboavele Forest, an amenity for Galati locals to have fun, engage in various sports activities and relax outdoors on more than 8 hectares of land. There will be 15 adventure routes with various levels of difficulty, with hundreds of elements interconnected by trees at different heights. After the works are completed and all the permits are obtained, visitors of all ages will have courses to venture on such as the admiral's ladder, the suspended spindles or the Tibetan bridge. Two zip lines will also be installed in the new leisure park, one 150 meters, the other 180 meters high," the Galati County Council president Costel Fotea said.

The administrative building of the Galati new leisure area is almost completed and the grounds where the adventure routes will be laid out have been prepared for the necessary facilities to be set up, Agerpres.ro informs.

Protective equipment for children and adults will also be purchased as part of the investment.