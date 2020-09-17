Working remotely - benefits and challenges conference organized by BNR Thursday

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) is organizing a conference on Thursday with the topic "Working remotely - benefits and challenges".The event aims, in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, to present the experience of the National Bank of Romania, as well as other institutions / companies, regarding the unfolding of the activity in a regime assimilated to working remote: its advantages, limitations, opportunities and challenges.
The approached topics will aim at the solutions put in practice by employers in order to ensure the continuity of the activity, especially the critical one for the functioning at the optimal parameters of the company / institution, in parallel with the protection of the employees' health.
The event will be broadcast live on the YouTube account of BNR.