World class runners-up on 25 September in Brasov Running Festival 10k race

The winners of the races in Berlin, Valencia, Prague, Madrid or Istanbul will start the 10 km race of the Brasov Running Festival, a competition that will take place on 25 September, according to a press release of the organizers.

"In a fall's season full of spectacular competitions, Brasov Running Festival 10k, the world athletics elite label certified race, promises to be one of the most competitive globally. Brasov is ready to find, on 25 September, the confrontation of some of the best runners in the world," the source said.

Athlete Weldon Langat, from Kenya, is the fastest athlete ever entered in the competition. The 24-year-old broke his career record at Herzogenaurach in April this year with a time of 27:21 min. His compatriot, Isaac Kibet Ndiema, a debutant in 2022 in road runs, made a time of 27:45 minutes in Prague on September 3.

Mogos Tuemay from Ethiopia is also one of the candidates to win the race. The African 10,000 m champion in June has a personal record of 27:50, achieved last year.

The stars of athletics will have strong competition, at least from two other rivals. Alex George, the British U20 European champion in 2015, proved to be in good form this year, getting a time of 13:33.25 in a 5,000 m race in June. Benard Kibet Yegon, with a record of 13:44 min at 5,000 m, will debut on higher distance in Brasov. Nicolae Alexandru Soare, the most titled Romanian runner of the moment, seems the only Romanian capable of trying to get one of the leading positions.

Another remarkable presence, Sheila Chepkirui is the most titled athlete in the women's race. The Kenyan athlete, who currently ranks 6th in the world rankings of runners-up, is a former world leader and has won a gold medal at the U18 World Championships, a gold medal at the African Championships and a bronze medal at this year's Commonwealth Games. In her career, the 31-year-old managed the best time per 10 km with a time of 29:46 min at Valencia in 2020.

Among the redoubtable competitors in the women's race are also the Kenyans Faith Cherono (30:50 min), Esther Borura (31:02), Aberash Minsewo from Ethiopia (30:58), Sarah Chelangat (31:11) from Uganda, as well as Stella Rutto (Romania), who got the time of 15:06:93 in this summer at 5,000 m.

Brasov Running Festival takes place in the Coresi neighborhood of Brasov and includes a variety of running races on the road, the most important being the "World Athletics Elite Label 10 km". Other races include running for children and juniors, but also open, from 800 m to 5 km.

All trials are scheduled on 25 September, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. More information about the event is available on: https://brasovrun.ro and social media pages of the competition.AGERPRES