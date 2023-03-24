World Federation of Travel Journalists and Writers presents Timisoara - ECC with 'Golden Apple' award

The "Golden Apple" award of the World Federation of Travel Journalists and Writers (FIJET), considered to be the equivalent of the "Oscar," "Pomme d'Or" or "Golden Apple," was awarded on Friday to Timisoara, European Capital of Culture 2023, in the presence of members of the FIJET Executive Committee and members of the FIJET Romania Travel Press Club.

Mayor Dominic Fritz said that the awarding of this title is an incentive to go further on the path of promoting Timisoara, with its history, its values and its potential, because it is very important that the voice of the city is heard and that the image of the city is even more visible not only in Romania, but everywhere in the world, told Agerpres.

"This approach of working hard for the international promotion of Timisoara was recognised today with this award which, although only symbolic, is an encouragement to go further along this path. We have a very clear strategy, we want to position Timisoara as a European city, on the map of Europe, and through this to promote the image of Romania," said Dominic Fritz.

The Mayor said that since the official opening of TM2023, in February, until now, the identity term for Timisoara is effervescence.

Dominic Fritz is counting on half a million tourists to visit the city this year, with a target of one million.

"After the first few weeks since the opening of TM2023, I am very optimistic. We will also keep in touch with the hoteliers to see the occupancy rate. It is clear that we have tourists from Serbia, Hungary, from other parts of Romania and we want to promote the image of Timisoara as a city break destination for two or three days," explained Dominic Fritz.

Stefan Baciu, president of FIJET, awarded diplomas to the main actors involved in the development of tourism in Timisoara.

"La Pomme d'Or" or "The Golden Apple" is the FIJET equivalent of the Oscar. This award for excellence is presented each year to an organisation, country, city, or person in recognition of superior efforts in promoting and raising the level of tourism. The winners are selected after analysis of the application files and voting by a jury composed of FIJET members.