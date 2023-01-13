World Snow Day, celebrated in Straja; three slopes are open

World Snow Day will be celebrated on Sunday, in Straja, in Jiului Valley, with children having the opportunity to participate in free skiing and snowboarding lessons, between 9:00 and 13:00, the administrators of the slopes in the resort announced, told Agerpres.

During the same period, children who are skiing will benefit from a free ski pass, and the equipment can be rented at half price.

The snowfalls of the last few days have allowed three ski slopes to be opened in Straja - Constantinescu, Platoul Soarelui and Mutu, the snow layer groomed with the ratrac show-grooming machine on the ski area measuring over 40 centimeters.

"It is possible to ski in very good conditions, and the slopes receive a grade of 9, on a scale from 1 to 10. We expect the number of tourists to reach around 2,500 this weekend," the head of the Lupeni-Straja Mountain Rescue, George Resiga, told AGERPRES.

On the other hand, he drew the attention of tourists not to venture on the trails outside the resort, because the snow is unstable and there is a risk of avalanches, especially in the high areas, over 1,600 meters, with a slope greater than 35 degrees.

"We recommend caution when approaching ski touring in high areas, because there is no cohesion between the old and the current snow layer. The avalanche risk is present from altitudes higher than 1,600 meters, on the slopes exposed to the wind. Therefore, we advise for people to stay in the resorts or on the ski area, where they are safe," added the Lupeni Mountain Rescue head.

Tourists can go up to the Straja resort by cable car, the parking at its departure station, in the town of Lupeni, being free.