World Vision Romania supports 1,000 children to continue their studies after secondary school

World Vision Romania is supporting 1,000 children from rural areas to continue their studies, after finishing high school, with the "I want in 9th grade" programme.

According to a World Vision Romania press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, 12 of the 1,000 children were supported by a company to continue their studies after finishing high school, Agerpres informs.

The twelve teenagers benefited in the 2022-2023 school year from: personal development and professional guidance activities, online vocational mentoring sessions supported by representatives of partner companies, tutoring for school subjects, including exam subjects and access to learning platforms, a monthly scholarship to cover for the needs generated by attending high school in the amount of RON 100, specialist visits.

A percentage of 56% of the students who drop out of school after the 8th grade do so because the family cannot afford the cost of the school, and in rural areas only four out of ten adults have the baccalaureate exam, according to the "Study on the well-being of children in the rural areas," carried out by World Vision Romania in 2022.