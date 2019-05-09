Wreath laying ceremony at Monument to WWII Homeland Heroes

A wreath laying ceremony was held in observance of May 9 at the Monument to the WWII Homeland Heroes, near the "Carol I" National Defense University in Bucharest, attended by Defense Minister Gabriel Les and acting Justice Minister Ana Birchall.

Besides Europe Day, May 9 marks the celebration of Romania's Independence Day and Victory Day - commemorating the surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied forces.A group of priests celebrated a memorial service to those who died in the war. Flower wreaths were laid on behalf of several state institutions and veteran associations."May 9 has a special significance for Romania. Today we celebrate together Romania's State Independence, the Victory of the WWII Allies and Europe Day. We bow with respect and gratitude to the heroes of the Romanian nation and look with confidence to the future we owe to their sacrifice. Many happy returns, Romania! Respect to sacrifice! Honor to the veterans!," is the message posted on Thursday on the Facebook page of the Ministry of National Defense."I was honored to attend the military and religious ceremony with the laying of wreaths and sprays at the Monument to the Homeland Heroes today, on a truly special day with triple significance: Romania's Independence Day, the Victory Day of WWII Allies and Europe Day," Ana Birchall wrote on Facebook.