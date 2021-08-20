 
     
Wrestling: Amina Capezan takes bronze at Junior Wrestling World Championship

Romanian fighter Amina Roxana Capezan conquered the bronze medal in the 65kg category, on Friday, at the Junior Wrestling World Championship in Ufa (Russia), after defeating Khadija Jlassi (Tunisia) in the decisive match.

Manuel Stoica will fight for bronze, on Saturday, in Greco-Roman wrestling's 63kg category, against the winner of Azeri Ziya Babashov and Iranian Iman Hossein Khoon Mohammadi. In the round of 16, Stoica defeated Croatian Domagoj Celicek, in the quarterfinals he disposed of Uzbek fighter Abror Atabayev, but lost the semifinal against Said Khusein Bakaev.

In the 55kg category, Denis Florin Mihai defeated in the round of 16 Norwegian Snorre Harsem Lund, in the quarterfinals lost against Uzbek Alimardon Abdullaev, and will meet Kyrgyz Akikat Kuljighit Uulu in the repechage, Agerpres informs.

