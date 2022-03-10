Wrestling: Andreea Ana, gold medalist at Under 23 European Championships

Romanian sportswoman Andreea Beatrice Ana won the gold medal at 55 kg category, on Thursday, at the European Under-23 Wrestling Championships in Plovdiv, after she defeated Azerbaijani Elnura Mamadova in the final.

Ana, the Under-23 world champion last year, beat Sweden's Nova Ilona Bergman in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, and in the semifinals she defeated the Turkish Zeynep Yetgil.

Two other Romanians secured their presence in the finals on Friday, Agerpres.ro informs.

At 65 kg category, Amina Roxana Capezan will encounter Polish Ewelina Weronika Ciunek in the final, after beating Latvian Elma Zeidlere in the quarterfinals, and in the semifinals she defeated the Turkish Yagmur Cakmak.

Maria Larisa Nitu defeated in the qualifications (72 kg category) Estonian Marta Pajula, she beat Slovakia's Zsuzsanna Molnar in the quarterfinals, won in the semifinals against Frenchwoman Kendra Augustine Jocelyne Dacher, and on Friday she will wrestle Polish Wiktoria Choluj in the final.

Beatrice Ionela Ferent will fight for the bronze medal in 53 kg category with Azerbaijani Gultakin Shirinova, after losing in the quarterfinals to German Anastasia Blayvas.

Also on Thursday, in the re-qualifications for 68 kg category, Adina Ionela Irimia was defeated by tHungarian Noemi Szabados.

Romania already had a bronze medal won, by Denis Florin Mihai at 55 kg category (Greco-Roman).