WWF Romania: SUMAL 3.0, real reform needed to combat illegal logging

Given that the authorities have launched SUMAL 2.0 in an untested and incomplete form, which generates blockages in the market, WWF Romania requests the creation of a new SUMAL 3.0 and the start of a real reform.

In a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, WWF Romania points out that, without a new architecture of the system to combat illegal logging and, consequently, without a new SUMAL 3.0, Romania will not be able to get rid of illegal exploitation.

"Today we see that the SUMAL 2.0 wood traceability system has been launched on the market in an untested and unfinished form. That is why we must manage our expectations, especially when it creates blockages for those who want to act legally and do not offer a minimum required transparency," the release reads.According to the organization, in its current form, SUMAL 2.0 removes the controls from exiting the forest and risks wasting the resources necessary to carry out real controls. WWF claims that the system imposes a series of unnecessary administrative tasks on the Forest Guards, which thus turn into detection bodies: they are called upon to ascertain satellite alerts, to confirm standard errors in estimating the volume of notices that accompany timber and then note the differences in volume at the reception of wood in warehouses.WWF states that it has repeatedly drawn attention to these issues and made proposals for a real reform of the system to combat illegal logging."We will submit to the Government and Parliament the WWF petition to urgently establish primary legislation to support the simplicity, transparency and efficiency of a new SUMAL 3.0," the release reads.