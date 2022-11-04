X Day Paris, inaugural edition of Elrond Network annual conference series

The X Day Paris event takes place between 3 and 5 November, in the Capital of France, the inaugural edition of a series of annual Elrond Network conferences aimed at presenting new technologies that will lead to the creation of web3, the next generation of Internet technology. These events will push the current limits of web3 by bringing together some of the brightest developers, creators and opinion leaders of the ecosystem, according to the network founded by Beniamin Mincu and Lucian Todea from Sibiu, told Agerpres.

Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization Sebastian Burduja and French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot are participating in the event together with over 800 influential actors from the area and entrepreneurs specialized in web3 aspects.

The meeting, which takes place at the Palais Brongniart, is a general reflection on blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Elrond wants to actively participate in building the future regulatory framework, but also to anticipate the future of the company. In this regard, this year's edition should contribute to the lunching of a push to redefine the fundamental utility and the use of blockchain to reach a unique moment in terms of impact, relevance and adoption.

However, the meeting does not focus only on blockchain, the agenda also includes discussions about other new generation internet technologies, such as DeFi, Metaverse and NFT.

Web3, a decentralized version of the Internet, is based on blockchain technology, which is very popular among tech entrepreneurs, however, still little used by the general public. As for Metaverse, it fails to gather enough users in order to be profitable and, for now, it remains a distant dream.

On Thursday, at the X Day conference in Paris, CEO and co-founder Elrond Beniamin Mincu announced that Elrond will become MultiversX, the relevant portals coins.fr and cryptonaute.fr announced.

The name change is meant to mark the company's shift in direction, which intends to develop a new constellation of Metaverse-focused products with xFabric, xPortal and xWorlds.

The rebrand brings to mind Facebook's rebrand, back in the fall of 2021 when Mark Zuckerberg's company has become Meta. He announced then that his focus will be on the Metaverse project.

Founded in Sibiu in 2018, Elrond launched an L1 blockchain focused on scalability and offering an ecosystem of applications. Its native token ELGD currently has a market capitalization of over 1.4 billion USD. In 2019, the startup gathered 1.9 million USD in a funding round led by Binance Labs.