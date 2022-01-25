Young Afghan illegally crossing Ukrainian-Romanian border found in hypothermia, rushed to hospital

A young Afghan, who had illegally crossed the border between Romania and Ukraine, was found by the northern Botosani border police in a state of hypothermia, the spokesperson for the Botosani Border Police (STPF), Minodora Racnea, announced on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, the young man was identified near the town of Racovat, following an information exchange with Ukrainian authorities.

Shortly after being identified, he was transported to the Dorohoi Municipal Hospital.

"The Border Police within the Dorohoi Border Police Sector have identified an Afghani citizen, who tried to illegally cross the border into Romania. Due to extremely cold temperatures, the young man was in a state of hypothermia and was taken to the hospital for special medical care. (...) The person was stopped in the vicinity of Racovat, but because of his health condition, medical support was requested, the citizen being taken to the hospital in Dorohoi," Racnea specified.

The border police say that the young man illegally crossed the Romanian border, from the desire to find a job.

The Afghani citizen is being investigated for the crime of illegally crossing state border and will be taken over by the Ukrainian authorities, based on the readmission agreement.