Young farmers can access funds of over 38 million lei under PNDR 2020

Romanian young farmers can apply for funding under the National Rural Development Programme 2014 - 2020 (PNDR 2020) in a new one-month session from September 16, the Agency for Rural Investments Financing (AFIR ) reported on Tuesday in a press statement.

The funding covers sub-measure 6.1 "Support for the installation of young farmers" under PNDR 2020, and the quality threshold for receiving projects is 25 points.

According to the quoted source, 116 projects worth over 4.8 million euros have so far been submitted.

Currently, out of the total of 43 million euros allocated for funding in this session, young farmers still have 38.19 million euros, of which 19.9 million euros are allocated to young Romanians from abroad.

