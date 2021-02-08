ZEN modern payment solution is launched in Romania

ZEN, a newly launched licensed European fintech startup using modern payment technologies, has announced its official launch in 31 European markets, including Romania, with the support of Mastercard, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

ZEN's main objective is to provide a simple and convenient way to manage money without fees and difficult formalities. The ZEN offer combines all the essential benefits for e-commerce: simplicity of payments, mechanisms that protect both the buyer and the trader, as well as benefits tailored specifically to the needs of entrepreneurs and consumers.

ZEN is an acronym for "zero effort non-bank" and it refers to the state of calm and the level of safety that our solutions guarantee to users. We have created a suite of solutions that offer benefits that are not currently found on the market, all together with an increased level of safety. All this comes with guaranteed minimum costs and a perfect user experience. It's what we call ZEN commerce," Dawid Rozek, co-founder and CEO of ZEN, says.

ZEN products are now available in all countries in the European Economic Area. Central and Eastern Europe are among the leading areas in the development of electronic commerce, and Romanian consumers and traders are on an upward trend in this respect. We aim to help those familiar with this way of making purchases, but also those most recently interested in finding the right place on the Internet. Our objectives are ambitious - in 5 years, we want to have a total of a million registered users on the platform, Dawid Rozek adds. Rozek is also the co-founder of an international platform for gaming enthusiasts, which currently number more than 20 million customers.