 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

1,031 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including seven children

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

A number of 6,397 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 116 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, 1,031 patients, seven children included, are in intensive care; 86 of the ICU patients have vaccination certificates.

Also, 28,196 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 6,513 are in institutional isolation.

Another 47,571 people are in quarantine at home and 54 are in institutionalized quarantine.

As many as 1,834 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 490 to the 0800 800 358 TELVERDE citizens' support line.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.