1,031 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including seven children

A number of 6,397 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 116 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, 1,031 patients, seven children included, are in intensive care; 86 of the ICU patients have vaccination certificates.

Also, 28,196 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 6,513 are in institutional isolation.Another 47,571 people are in quarantine at home and 54 are in institutionalized quarantine.As many as 1,834 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 490 to the 0800 800 358 TELVERDE citizens' support line.