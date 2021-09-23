1,067 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, of whom 16 children

A number of 9,078 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in specialized health units, among them 244 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

According to the cited source, 1,067 patients are admitted to intensive care, of whom 16 are children.

In Romania, 39,795 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 8,106 are in institutionalized isolation.Also, 58,945 people are in quarantine at home, and there are 231 people in institutionalized quarantine.AGERPRES