109 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another 109 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are 64 men and 45 women hospitalised in the counties of in Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Salaj, Suceava, Timis and Bucharest City.

As many as 106 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and three deaths had no comorbidities.

No previously unaccounted deaths were reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 36,450 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.