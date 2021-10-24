110,539 persons get COVID-19 jab in last 24 hrs

As many as 110,539 doses of the Pfizer, ModeRNA, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 83,504 represent the first dose, 7,466 - the second dose and 19,569 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) reported on Sunday.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, as of December 27, 2020, 11,850,881 doses of the vaccine have been administered, for 6,417,484 people, of which 5,920,032 have received the full scheme and 706,622 have been immunized with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the last 24 hours, 49 adverse reactions have been recorded, six local and 43 whole-body type.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 18,071 adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, 1,949 of local type and 16,122 of general type.