1,146 patients infected with COVID-19 in ICU, including 8 children

As many as 7,172 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in health facilities, of whom 126 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

According to the source, 1,146 patients are admitted to intensive care, down from the previous day, including 8 children.

On Romania's territory, 33,627 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 7,175 people are in institutional isolation.Furthermore, 49,516 people are in quarantine at home, and 57 in institutional quarantine.