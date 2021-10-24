11,725 new COVID-19 cases in over 42,700 tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 11,725 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 42,786 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,561,928 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, of which 7,123 are of reinfected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first infection, and 1,323,707 patients have been declared cured.

At the national level, 10,160,351 RT-PCR tests and 4,175,976 rapid antigen tests have been processed so far. In the last 24 hours, 19,041 RT-PCR tests were performed (9,631 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,410 on request) and 23,745 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 911 people were reconfirmed positive.

The Strategic Communication Group announced that, at the national level, on Sunday, there is no free intensive care bed for patients sick with COVID-19, being only some beds reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2.

On Sunday, according to data in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,705 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. In Bucharest, 373 ICU beds are approved for COVID-19 patients.

At the national level, there is an operating reserve of 153 ICU beds for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the GCS said. They are activated, in dynamics, where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main sections.

1,846 ICU beds are occupied throughout the country.