118 schools classified as class I of seismic risk, priority for government programs

The 118 schools classified as class I of seismic risk will be a priority for government programs, and the Executive will intervene as a matter of urgency wherever funding is needed, said the spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru.

He made the clarification, on Wednesday, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government, which was also attended by the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, and the head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat.

"Wherever additional funding is needed, the Government will intervene as a matter of urgency and the prime minister has requested that priority should be given to these schools. (...) From the data I have at the moment, the 118 schools we are talking about now identified as class I of seismic risk were identified as a result of a program carried out at the national level; there are, as far as I know, over 2,500 schools that have already been assessed in this sense. The assessment process, which was well underway, will be accelerated, in order to have a record as accurate and as fast as possible in relation to the schools," declared Dan Carbunaru.

In the same context, the Minister of Development specified that in the meeting of the inter-institutional group for the prevention, preparation and response to the seismic risk announced by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, an up-to-date situation of school buildings with seismic risk that do not have funding will be presented, specifying that the list of schools classified as class I of seismic risk is at the Ministry of Education.

He also stated that there is a World Bank-funded programme at the Ministry of Education, which includes 70 school buildings.AGERPRES