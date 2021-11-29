1,203 patients infected with COVID-19 in ICU, including 10 children

As many as 7,569 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in health facilities, of whom 132 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday, agerpres reports.

According to the source, 1,203 patients are admitted to intensive care, down from the previous day, including 10 children. Of the 1,203 patients admitted in ICUs, 117 have a certificate attesting to vaccination.

On Romania's territory, 34,777 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 7,336 people are in institutional isolation.Furthermore, 46,396 people are in quarantine at home, and 57 in institutional quarantine.