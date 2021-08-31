12,106 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

As many as 12,106 persons were inoculated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, 8,719 persons with the first dose, and 3,387 with the second dose, according to an information sent on Tuesday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on 27 December 2020, as many as 9,771,316 doses have been inoculated to 5,250,891 people, with 5,134,161 receiving the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours there have been three whole-body adverse reactions recorded.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,010 adverse reactions registered for anti-COVID vaccines, 1,810 local types and 15,200 whole-body.