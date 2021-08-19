12,996 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

As many as 12,996 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,316 represent the first dose, and 3,650 the second dose, according to a briefing released on Thursday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, there have been 9,640,934 doses administered to 5,161,459 people, of whom 5,033,534 received the full scheme.

There have been 4 adverse reactions, all of the general type, recorded in the last 24 hours, Agerpres informs.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there have been 16,938 adverse reactions for COVID-19 vaccines, 1,808 local type and 15,130 general type.