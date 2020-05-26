130 Romanian citizens on the United Arab Emirates's territory, brought back home

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that, on Tuesday, 130 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the United Arab Emirates have returned to the country, as a result of the joint efforts of the MAE, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of the Interior (MAI) to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanians abroad who had been affected by the measures restricting air transport adopted in the context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the MAE release, among the Romanian citizens repatriated are persons who no longer had the means to extend their stay on the territory of the United Arab Emirates (including Romanian citizens who had lost their jobs), as well as an urgent medical case.

Repatriation was provided with a private company's special air flight on the Dubai-Bucharest route.

"The repatriation procedures also allowed the return to the country of residence for an Indian citizen, resident in Romania, as well as for four other foreign citizens, namely Brazilian, Tunisian, Egyptian and Ukrainian, who are family members of Romanian citizens. The same flight facilitated the repatriation of 32 citizens of the Republic of Moldova and a Kazakh citizen, family member, who continued their journey to the destination," the release added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renews its previous calls regarding the prior verification of the information published on the MAE website, respectively on the websites of Romania's diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad.