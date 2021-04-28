1,325 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 9,373 hospitalisations

As many as 9,373 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 1,325 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

In Romania, 31,666 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,532 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 44,932 people are in quarantine at home and 100 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 1,940 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 846 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.